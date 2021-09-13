US: Britney Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with a splashing post on Instagram flashing her diamond ring with the word ‘lioness’ engraved on it. The couple met on the set of the ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016. In the video, she winks and kisses Asghari on the cheeks and says ‘yes’ when he popped the question to her and asked her if she likes the ring. The four-carat diamond ring is engraved inside with a band ‘lioness’ because it’s a nickname given to Britney by Asghari.Also Read - Britney Spears' Father James Spears to Step Down as Her Conservator - What it Means For 'Free Britney Campaign'

Just before announcing the big news, Asghari took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Biggest news… Can’t wait to share.”

The engagement news comes days after Britney’s father filed an end to the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. In June, the singer told the judge that she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during her plea to end the conservatorship but she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him. Legally, Britney can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it along with other major life decisions.

Britney Spears was earlier married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.