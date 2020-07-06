Actor Nick Cordero, who has been nominated for Tony Award and is known for Broadway shows, passed away at the age of 41 after suffering from severe medical complications from COVID-19 in Los Angeles. He died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after being hospitalised for more than 90 days. His wife Amanda Kloots took to Instagram and posted, “God has another angel in heaven now. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.”

Cordero was admitted to hospital on March 30 and had health setbacks including mini-strokes, blood clots, septis infections, a tracheotomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and was amputated. He had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was also being explored.

His wife Kloots sent him daily videos of her and 1-year-old son Elvis so that he could see them whenever he wakes up and also urged friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long. Speaking to CBS Morning, she said, “I tell him, I say, ‘You’re gonna walk out of this hospital, honey. I believe it. I know you can. We’re gonna dance again. You’re gonna hold your son again.’ My line is, ‘Don’t get lost. Get focused.’”

She said that it was difficult to tell whether Cordero understood what happened to him, but said he could respond to commands by looking up and down.

Cordero played a mob soldier in Broadway’s Woody Allen in 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination for best-featured actor in a musical. He was last seen in a Kennedy Center presentation of Little Shop of Horrors. His other works include The Toxic Avenger and Brooklynite. He was known for his Broadway shows Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway.