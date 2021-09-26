New York: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes delivered a passionate performance on their hit single Senorita at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, New York. Their powerful performance left the fans cheering for them. Amid their romantic performance on stage, the couple also went all mushy and shared a sweet kiss. On Saturday, the duo looked stunning in beautiful outfits. While Camila can be seen wearing a blue outfit, Shawn looked dapper as he showed off his toned arms in a sleeveless orange t-shirt. Shawn and Camila were even clicked having a passionate moment on stage at the Global Citizen Live Concert.Also Read - Why PM Modi's Speech at UNGA is Most Awaited Among World Leaders

The Global Citizen Live Concert witnessed multiple musicians from all around the world as 60 artists performed on six continents. The show was kicked-off with Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-hosting the gig from Paris. Also Read - Suhana Khan’s Moon Gazing Picture is Stealing Hearts on the Internet | See Pics