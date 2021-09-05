Australia: Thor aka Chris Hemsworth took to social media sharing a series of rare pictures as he wishes his father on the occasion of Fathers’ Day (Yes, it’s fathers’ day in Australia on September 5).Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Shares A 'Squeezed Budget' Poster, Album Drops Soon

While in one of the pictures, Chris can be seen taking a selfie with his dad, another is a throwback picture that features Chris and his brothers Liam and Luke from their childhood days. Sharing the pictures, Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Happy Father's Day you big bloody champion!! Thanks for always being there. Love ya dad."

The Rock was quick to send love and comment on Chris' post. "Wow that Apple did not fall far from that tree. Happy Father's Day to both you studs," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Several fans took to the comment section of Chris Hemsworth’s post calling his picture with his dad as ‘Thor and Odin’ (You surely haven’t watched Marvel movies if you are still wondering what this means). One of the fans also called Chris his father’s twin.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth will be next seen in Taika Waitit’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Earlier this year, Chris joked and shared a ‘squeezed budget’ poster of the movie which also featured Taika Waitit. In the picture, he was seen wearing a baseball cap with the movie’s logo printed on it. “They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder. Album drops soon…again… 💗⚡️ @taikawaititi @marvelstudios #thorloveandthunder,” Chris joked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the biggest movies of Marvel and is scheduled for release in May 2022.