London: Friends Reunion made many eyes teary with its nostalgia-driven episode. Since then, the star cast has been sharing their throwback moments from the show, while they were shooting for it. Courteney Cox Aka Monica Geller thought of doing something different and recreated ‘The Routine’ with her close friend and singer Ed Sheeran. Also Read - Pet Dog Dances With Couple On Their Wedding Day, Video Will Make You Go Aww | Watch

For those who don’t know, The F.R.I.E.N.D.S had an episode in season 6 titled ‘The One With The Routine’ where siblings Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) performed their old high school dance at a pre-recorded Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The dance, till now, is much popular among fans. Also Read - Here's Why Paul Rudd aka Mike, And Cole Sprouse aka Ben Didn't Appear in Friends Reunion Episode

In the video, the real-life friends can be seen acing the steps of ‘The Routine’ until the very end, but as Corteney tries to jump into the arms of awaiting Sheeran, the two tumble to the ground, laughing out loud and it will give the fans also a good laugh. Also Read - Friends Reunion Makes History on ZEE5, Records 1 Million Views in Less Than 7 Hours

The 56-year-old actor wrote, “Just some routine dancing with a friend… @teddysphotos #ReRoutine.”

The singer captioned it, “Had a reunion of our own this weekend @courteneycoxofficial #theroutine #iknow #friends4eva #obviouslybetterthanross.”

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)



In the video, while Cox can be seen donning a half-sleeved black t-shirt teamed up with matching jeans and black-white sneakers, Ed wore a simple white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, a brown jacket, and red sneakers.

Talking about Courteney and Sheeran’s friendship, it began in 2013 when they met through a common friend. The singer also lived in Cox’s Malibu beach house for three months the same year to focus on his music. Ed played a cupid for her by introducing her to now-fiance Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid.