Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to star in her next Hollywood project. She has signed a cross-cultural romantic comedy and has joined hands with a division of Eros STX Global Corporation. Interestingly, she will also be producing the film under her Ka Productions banner. In a statement, Deepika announced, “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world.”Also Read - Pathan Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone All Set To Shoot a 'Visually Grand' Song In Spain

Speaking about the association, Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters, and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Slays in Rs 72K Bralette with Leather Pants and Silver Stilettos in her Recent Photoshoot

The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone to Grace Amitabh Bachchan's Show as a Celebrity Guest On Shaandar Shukrvaar?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.