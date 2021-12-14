It’s been 24 years since the release of Titanic, one of Hollywood’s most iconic film. Not only did the film give Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet a chance to gain international prominence, but it also established itself as one of the most magnificent and tragic romantic stories ever told. But, since we’re on the subject of the movie, do you recall the passionate sex scene between Leonardo and Kate’s characters? We all saw the film as teenagers, and it was one of the most anticipated scenes in the all-time classic. Jack and Rose snuck down to the ship’s lower levels to consummate their relationship.Also Read - Don't Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio's Co-star Jonah Hill Coyly Calls Him a Loyal Friend

The Holiday actor recently commented about their classic love-making scene in James Cameron's Titanic in a recent interview. She stated, "That moment was definitely not us. Nonetheless, we were engrossed in what it all had to be about. Actually, the Rose in me was kind of in love with the Jack in him." She went on to say that she has always had a platonic equation with Leonardo DiCaprio and that it was good to feel 'that way' in that situation." She went on to say, "It was really amazing. The camera then stopped rolling, he stood up and walked away, and the scene was over. 'What a shame that's over,' I recalled thinking as I lay there. Because it was a pleasant experience. That was the case."

She also revealed other details that demonstrate their tight bond. The Enigma lead claims that they exchange advise from one another about their personal and sexual life. Kate Winslet clarified that they didn't exactly compare notes, but rather, don't do it that way, do it this way. The actor admits that some of the advice she received from her friend and co-star Leo was useful to her.

Hmmm, it’s clear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s abilities go beyond acting in front of the camera.