Actor Dwayne Johnson posted a video message on social media and revealed that he and his family had contracted COVID-19 a few weeks back and have recovered now. The message shared on Wednesday featured Dwayne saying that he, his wife Lauren, and daughters Jasmine, and Tiana, were diagnosed with the disease after they caught the infection from a 'very close family friend.'

The popular actor added that the family friend had no idea about his infection and had taken all the precautionary measures against the virus. Dwayne said his family had also followed all the protocols and yet they contracted the coronavirus. The actor's daughters developed 'a little sore throat in the first couple of days' while he and his wife had a 'rough go'.

Dwayne went on to say that it ‘baffles’ him that some people have actually argued against wearing masks including politicians who have turned it into a political agenda. Urging his fans to take wearing masks seriously, he said, “It is a fact and it’s the right thing to do, and it is the responsible thing to do.”

Dwayne’s daughters – Jasmine and Tiana, age four and two years, respectively, while his wife is 35-years-old. The actor is known for his performances in movies like The Mummy Returns, Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle, Baywatch, and The Scorpion King among others.