Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl last week and named the little one Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Making a comeback on social media to announce the good news, Sheeran took to Instagram and shared a picture of the woolen shawl and a pair of socks along with a note, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x".

He even revealed that both mother and daughter are doing fine. Meanwhile, in December 2019, he took a break from social media and made his comeback for the special announcement. Taking a break, he wrote on social media, “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The ‘Divide’ era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world. I’ve been a bit nonstop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.”

The couple has been in a relationship since 2015 and entered marital bliss in 2019. In August this year, reports started doing rounds that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood.

We congratulate the couple on welcoming a new member in the family!