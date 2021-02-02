Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram to share a strong post alleging that she has been groomed and abused by her former boyfriend and heavy metal and rock singer Marilyn Manson. She added that she is ‘done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail’. Also Read - Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA Snyder Cut To Release on HBO Max on March 18

Sharing the post, she revealed, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Toddler Raped, Murdered; POCSO Awards Death Penalty to Accused in Record 29 Days

She first spoke about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence in a Rolling Stone interview (2016). However, she did not mention a specific name. In 2018, she testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as a part of getting Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

Soon after she posted the allegations, she reposted similar accusations made by four different women on her Instagram stories. A woman named Ashley Walters wrote, “Brian Warner aka Marilyn Manson reached out to me on social media in 2010, asking if we could collaborate on a photo shoot together. As a photographer and admirer of his work, I was excited for the opportunity. It felt like I was his property because [he] would offer me up for sexual encounters to please potential collaborators or friends and bragged that he could do so.”

Model Sarah McNeilly shared text messages between her and Manson. She wrote, “I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends or if I didn’t, he would threaten to come after them. I was told stories of others who tried to tell their story and their pets ended up dead.” She further alleged that she was once “thrown up against a wall and he threatened to bash my face in with the baseball bat he was holding, for trying to get him to pick out a pair of pants prior to a music video.”

Former model Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed she was alleged by Manson in 2009 and 2010. She said, “I was given rules and got ‘in trouble’ for any behavior he didn’t approve of. There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence, and coercion. I still feel the affects [SIC] everyday. I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD.”

The forth woman claimed, “He would tie me up for the first of many times and rape me. I sobbed on the floor in the hotel room and when I looked at him, he was smiling,” she alleged. “He told me he knew that’s how I loved him because of my reaction. He took naked photos of me without permission while I was sleeping and tied up, and sent them to his friends.”

However, Manson denied all the claims and wrote on Instagram, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”