Mumbai: Actor Ruth Wilson who is seen playing the role of Alison Wilson in the series Mrs Wilson has shared her experience of shooting the series. Speaking to india.com about her experience while shooting the series, the actress said, "There were lots of moments though when it was hard to focus. When I had to give birth to my Dad, that was bizarre, I'd say to the crew, 'I have to not think about this,' as I did the scene. There were also times when I was overwhelmed about what my grandmother must have gone through."

Ruth also recalled calling her father after filming ended that day and chuckling down the phone to him. The actress said to her father, "I gave birth to you today!"

Adding further Ruth shared, "I felt weirdly inhabited by her (Alison Wilson). I felt that there was strange adrenaline going through me the whole time, playing her. Every day, seeing the clapper board going 'clack' and seeing 'Mrs Wilson' on it was a very odd feeling. She would never have imagined that this would be made into a drama for the BBC. Never. I'm very proud of creating it and telling her story."

Mrs Wilson is a spy thriller based on the true story of actress Ruth Wilson's grandmother, Alison, who discovered the mysterious death of her husband. The entire story takes a twist as Mrs Wilson learns that she is not the only wife of her husband Alec. The husband she knew for 22 years had a secret marriage and is left surprised. As the plot progresses, the thrill keeps the audience hooked on it till the end. The series has Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The series is written by Anna Symon and directed by Richard Laxton.

The series is streaming on Lionsgate Play from 11th February 2022.