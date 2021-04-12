The fans have been eagerly waiting for the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion to happen soon and here is the reason for them to rejoin as the cast has completed the shooting in Los Angeles. The shoot was delayed due to the outbreak of pandemic, COVID-19, last year. Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc returned to the original Stage 24 soundstage at the Warner Bros. Studios. Also Read - Godzilla vs Kong Opening Day Box Office Prediction: Monster-verse To Earn Rs 4-5 Crore, Might Be Affected Due To COVID-19

Friends official Instagram page announced the same to its millions of fans and wrote, “That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion.” In the post, a massive billboard can be seen lit up at Warner Bros Studios. Also Read - Warner Bros Creates History, Announces Release of All 2021 Movies on HBO Max And Theatres Simultaneously

Last week, David Schwimmer aka Ross had announced that the shooting is all set to begin at Los Angeles. Last year, he also announced Friends Reunion and wrote, “Some of you may have heard about a reunion special I’m going to be doing with my FRIENDS for HBO Max…Wanna come? How about you bring five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24? Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping, where we’ll be together again for the first time in ages as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. You’ll grab a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk — and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

Friends was originally aired in 1994 and it’s last and the 10th season went on air in 2004.