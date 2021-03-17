Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan who is known for his role as Christian Grey from the film Fifty Shades Of Grey, loses his father Jim Dornan who was an obstetrician and gynaecologist. Jim Dornan passed away at the age of 73 following a battle with coronavirus. The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), where Jim Dornan had served as president, shared the news of his death on Instagram and remembered him for his dedication towards public service. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Imposed in Some States? All Eyes on PM Modi’s Virtual Meet With Chief Ministers Today

“It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March. He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist,” NIPANC’s post read. ”His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family’s experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayer go out to His family, Samina, Liesa, Jess, and Jamie at this difficult time,” it added.

Jim Dornan also served as chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University and former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast and patron of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LAL NI).

Jamie Dornan lost his mother in 1988 due to pancreatic cancer. In one of his interviews, The Fifty Shades Darker actor told BBC that the death of his mother impacted his life. Jamie who has three daughters with wife Amelia Warner, also added, "You never get over it and now that I have kids myself I see they don't have a grandmother from my side — that's an odd thing."