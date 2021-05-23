India: Fans could not wait to watch the FRIENDS Reunion episode in India. Here is good news for all the FRIENDS fans as the much-awaited one-hour episode will air on May 27 exclusively on Zee5. Yes, you heard us right! FRIENDS, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, returns to the iconic comedy’s original Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the show. Also Read - Let's Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Friends: The Reunion will feature special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Ben Winston has directed the special and executive produced along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Also Read - India Records Over 77 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, 90,000 Fatalities This Month So Far; Govt Says Situation 'Stabilising'



“We are extremely excited to bring ‘Friends: The Reunion’ exclusively on Zee5 for the Indian market. ‘Friends’ is amongst the world’s most-watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on Zee5 for ‘Friends’ fans in India,” said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India.

Friends was originally aired in 1994 and its last and the 10th season went on air in 2004. The special episode was earlier scheduled to launch the HBO Max streaming service in May last year, however, the episode could not be filmed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With inputs from IANS!