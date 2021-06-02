Los Angeles: Just a week after F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, Chandler Bing Aka Matthew Perry called off his engagement with fiancé Molly Hurwitz. As per People reports, the 51-year-old actor said ‘sometimes things just don’t work out’ and went on to wished 29-year-old Molly the best in life. He was quoted as saying, “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” Also Read - Friends Reunion Makes History on ZEE5, Records 1 Million Views in Less Than 7 Hours

The couple began dating in 2018 and got engaged last year. After his engagement in 2020, Matthew had told the same news portal, “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” Matthew often shared pictures with Molly on his Instagram handle when they were together. Rumours about Matthew and Molly’s relationship surfaced when their loved-up pictures outside a restaurant in Los Angeles went crazily viral on social media. Also Read - Friends Reunion Review: As if Someone Just Gave a Warm Hug And Said 'I'll be There For You'

Earlier, Friends star was in a long-term relationship with actor Lizzy Caplan and they parted ways in 2012. In 1995, he was in a relationship with Baywatch actor Yasmine Bleeth. He also dated actor Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996 and Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012. Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Anniston And David Schwimmer Had a Huge 'Crush' on Each Other in Real Life

He is famously known as Chandler Bing in the iconic TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The sitcom also starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribiani. The cast recently reunited after 17 long years for Friends Reunion.