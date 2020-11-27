Chandler Bing’s Thanksgiving will not be bad finally! F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry has popped the question to his 29-years-old girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and she said yes. The actor revealed during an interaction with People Magazine that he had decided to get engaged and ‘luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.’ Also Read - Emmys 2020 Surprising Moment: FRIENDS Reunion With Rachel, Monica And Phoebe - Watch!

Who is Molly Hurwitz?

Matthew Perry is a talent manager and a producer. As per the reports, the couple has been dating since 2018. Last year, the duo even spent Christmas together. The Sun also reported that Molly is originally from New York. They have even spent some quality time in the Big Apple. As per the source, Molly has a quirky sense of humour and the couple did hit off 'immediately'. The insider also said, "Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she's been great for Matthew."

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their second Valentine's Day together. Molly also took to her Instagram and penned an adorable note for the actor. Molly wrote, "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite."

Meanwhile, on the work front, 51-year-old actor Matthew Perry is about to shoot of long-delayed F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion.