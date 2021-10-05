Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to give fans a spectacle 2021-2022 as they take the viewers to the 4th phase of the Marvel universe with an intriguing lineup. Beginning with Superhero spectacle Eternals, which is set for the Diwali release in six different languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, will be followed up by Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blade, and The Marvels. The line-up also includes the long-awaited sequel of Avatar, as well as the family-friendly animated films including Encanto, Lightyear, and Turning Red.Also Read - WHO Experts on Covid-19 Vaccines To Meet Next Week To Take Final Decision on Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Check 2021 Complete Line Up:

The Last Duel – 22nd October

Gone Wrong – 29th October

Eternals – 5th November

Encanto – 26th November

West Side Story – 10th December

The King’s Man – 24th December

Check Complete Line Up For 2022:

Death on the Nile – 11th February

Turning Red – 11th March

Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness – 25th March

Thor: Love and Thunder – 6th May

Lightyear -17th June

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8th July

Blade – 7th October

The Marvels – 11th November

AVATAR 2 – 16th December

Bikram Duggal, Vice President and Head of Studios, Star & Disney India, said, "Disney has always been at the forefront of innovative and immersive storytelling and we continue to stay committed to bringing unique stories that will entertain audiences across the country. In the coming months, we will have an exciting slate that includes many Super Hero spectacles ushering in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the release of Eternals this Diwali. Cinema has always been a key medium that brings people together for memorable experiences, and we are looking forward to creating magic on the big screen once again with our diverse and exciting content."

With the recent releases of Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Free Guy, and Disney's Jungle Cruise, the studio has already had a good box office run so far this year.

Are you excited?