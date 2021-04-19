Hollywood actor Gal Gadot aka Marvel’s Wonder Woman revealed that her biggest struggle has been the pay disparity in Hollywood. In her six-part short from documentary, Impact With Gal Gadot, she revealed, “My biggest struggle as a woman has been equal pay as my male co-stars, (all of) whom I love so much. As a woman, that has been the biggest thing. As a human being, I have struggled with many other problems. But the thing that I fought for the most, was equal pay with my male stars.” Also Read - Suicide Squad 2 Trailer Released, Meet The Group Which Is Ready To Die To Save The World

Earlier, actors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, and several others have opened up about the same. Gal was also in news sometime back focused on pay disparity. The reports claimed that the actor was paid less than what her male counterparts had earned.

The show Impact With Gal Gadot will follow women living in ‘communities marred by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters, and yet against all odds, they dare to dream, stand out, speak up.” It will feature six women, including a 19-year-old college student, a ballet dancer in Brazil, a trauma therapist from California, a formally homeless transwoman. The episodes of the series will go live on Nat Geo Global YouTube channels on April 26. The series will also premiere on the National Geographic channel India in the upcoming months.

Gal Gadot rose to fame with the 2017 film, Wonder Woman. She was last seen on Wonder Woman 1984.