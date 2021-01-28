Game of Thrones fans, here is good news for all of you. The global hit Games of Thrones may release on online streaming space, HBO Max, in an animated series form. As per the reports, an animated spin-off of the American fantasy drama is in the early stages of development. However, the idea is said to be in a very early stage with no concept or creative team on board. Also Read - Good News For Game of Thrones Fans! HBO Max Confirms Release of Prequel House of the Dragon | Here's When To Expect



As per Hollywood Reporter, meeting with writers for the “adult-learning project” are already underway. At the moment, no deals have been made. Representatives HBO Max declined to comment on the development.

The franchise’s expansion starts with House Of The Dragon, a prequel series starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith, which will begin production soon. The prequel will take place some 300 years before the events of the main series. It is set to chronicle the civil war that eventually led to the legendary “Dance of the Dragons”. The show will be at least 10-episodes long and is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood” book.

Game Of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s novels, is about the quest to claim the Iron Throne. The series tells tales of complicated political gambits, scheming and backstabbing, besides finding love in troubled times. In its run over eight seasons, the show became a worldwide blockbuster.

