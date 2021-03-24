Godzilla vs Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019) and Kong: The Skull Island (2017). The Warner Bros film is one of the biggest releases this year globally and fans are super excited for the film. With tremendous response to the film’s trailer from the Indian audience, the makers decided to release it two days prior in India before the global release. The film is expected to earn huge numbers at the box office. However, the rise in COVID-19 cases might affect the film’s business at the ticket window. In India, the film is getting a massive response and is expected to earn Rs 4-5 crores in just the Indian box office on its opening day. Also Read - Godzilla vs. Kong Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online For Full HD Available, Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

In Godzilla vs Kong, the Kong is brought to the city which is being threatened by another monster, Godzilla. However, in this movie, he is a full-grown adult now and is much stronger. It is not yet clear why he turned into an enemy against humanity. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir.

Helmed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla and King Kong fight out in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Speaking about the legendary face-off, Adam Wingard said, "This is a battle that hasn't been waged since 1962, so for us, it was like, it's gotta be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. In doing that and knowing that everybody has got their favourite, we had to ensure to satisfy both their supporters. They both have their unique special powers and weaknesses…so that's all taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this is the most epic battle of all time."