Godzilla vs Kong Box Office collection update: Godzilla vs Kong has taken the US Box Office by storm after releasing in theatres on March 31. The monster drama has got a great response from the audience even during the COVID times and has emerged as the biggest pandemic film in the US market.

After its three-day collection, the film garnered a total of $27.9 million that rose to $48.5 million after the five-day extended weekend. The extended weekend collection of Godzilla vs Kong is huge in the US while the trade experts, as reported by Koimoi, had predicted a $42 million extended weekend in the US. Interestingly, after its opening weekend figure, the Adam Wingard-directorial has left Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 behind at the Box Office. The film had collected $16.7 million in its three-day weekend and it emerged as the biggest pandemic release in the US before Godzilla vs Kong hit the screens last week.

Interestingly, out of $71 million that the film has collected globally, $44 million is solely out of the China Box Office. The overseas total of the film is currently standing at $285 million.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Godzilla vs Kong!