The Alpha Titans are colliding on the bring screen as Godzilla vs Kong has hit the theatres today, March 24. The film released in India two days prior to its global release after the trailer received a massive response from its Indian audience. The reviews from the audience and critics are positive and they love the film, especially the visual effects received a lot of appreciation. However, the viewers aren’t much kicked about the humans in the equation.

One user wrote, “The human parts are still bafflingly bad, but the parts where one giant monster wallops the other giant monster in the face are incredibly good.”

“Kong: Skull Island > Godzilla > King of the Monsters > Godzilla vs. Kong” tweeted another.

One more user wrote, “I’ve seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies.”

Check Twitter Review Here:

#GodzillaVsKong 💥💥💥 Last 20 mins…Mad anthe…Non-Stop action…Pure adrenaline Rush 🔥🔥🔥 Visuals 🙏🙏🙏 — Thyview (@Thyview) March 24, 2021

I’ve seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pf — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 21, 2021

I have see. #GodzillaVsKong and my review is that I am going to watch this movie every day it is available on HBO Max, turning the volume on my television up a little bit every time — Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) March 21, 2021

Kong: Skull Island > Godzilla > King of the Monsters > Godzilla vs. Kong. pic.twitter.com/jcpqc3aGSn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 21, 2021

As expected – and probably as it should be – the titan fights are the best parts of #GodzillaVsKong . Adam Wingard definitely has the eye to make the most of those moments! Still don’t think they’ve nailed how to incorporate human characters, but the top-notch ensemble helps. pic.twitter.com/ttpmNJOElo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 21, 2021

.@GodzillaVsKong is a must-see on the big screen! I literally screamed thru the whole movie! Can u guess whose team I’m on ? As a kid I used to kiss the TV when King Kong came on ! N now I have a mural of him in my garage! #GodzillaVsKong is in theaters March 31! #TeamKong pic.twitter.com/eCDFGvUE29 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 22, 2021

Reminder, #GodzillavsKong is not just going to be a big VFX fest, there is more to that. Do not write the human characters simply off because “Oh it’s a monsters movie,” they are just as important as the monsters to complete the movie and it’s story. pic.twitter.com/uHRVBcgfcw — Madison Russell (@RussellMaddie17) March 21, 2021

When the smoke from the battle clears, only one will be standing tall. #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax* March 31. Get tickets: https://t.co/a5EiPVyOc2 *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/YbSq5JHyUA — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) March 22, 2021

Helmed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla and King Kong fight out in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Speaking about the legendary face-off, Adam Wingard said, “This is a battle that hasn’t been waged since 1962, so for us, it was like, it’s gotta be the most definitive version and the most satisfying version of these two monsters coming together. In doing that and knowing that everybody has got their favourite, we had to ensure to satisfy both their supporters. They both have their unique special powers and weaknesses…so that’s all taken into consideration. For us, it was most important that this is the most epic battle of all time.”

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. The film released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India.