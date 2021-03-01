The 78th Golden Globe Awards is Finally here. Unlike many previous years, this year the awards will be held virtually with actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the show from New York and Los Angeles, respectively. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of 87 international journalists and photographers, who decide who takes home the coveted award, has been in controversy ever since nominations dropped. From The Crown to The Father, Mank, Nomadland and Borat Sesequent Moviefilm, there will be big wins this year. Also Read - Golden Globes 2021: Who Decides The Winner of Coveted Awards?

The ceremony will be a star-studded and a Gala event. The Golden Globes Awards are usually touted to predict which films and actors will win or are most likely to win the Oscars. India.com brings you the latest updates right from the award show.