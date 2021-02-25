The Golden Globe Awards is just a few days away and the movie buffs are all set to tune into the international award show this Sunday. The 78th Golden Globe Awards will kick-off on Monday, March 1 at 4 AM as per Indian Standard Time. This time the latest installment of Golden Globes will be held virtually in view of the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 to ensure everyone’s health and safety. However, like every year, the award show will be a star-studded event. Despite an unconventional year, Netflix’s Mank and The Crown have the most number of nominations in the film and television categories, respectively. While The Crown is nominated in five categories, Mank is nominated in six categories. The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC television. Also Read - Golden Globe 2021 Nominations: The Crown, Mank Get The Max Noms; Queen's Gambit, Hamilton in The Race Too

Who Will Host The Ceremony?

Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the event from New York City and Los Angeles, respectively.

When Are The Golden Globes?

Golden Globe Awards will take place virtually this year on Sunday, February 28 at 5 AM as per Indian Standard Time. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC television.

Where And When To Watch Golden Globes Live?

US: Sunday, Feb 28 at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET

Australia: Monday, March 1 at noon AEDT

UK: Monday, March 1 at 1 am GMT

India: Monday, March 1 at 4 am

When And Where To Watch Golden Globes Live-streaming?

The award show will be broadcasted live from Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on NBC. The ceremony will be simulcast in India on Comedy Central India, Vh1, and Colors Infinity. For US viewers, you can watch NBC online on AT&T TV Now, Hu;u with Live TV, and YouTube TV (all are paid online streaming platforms). The red carpet is likely to stream on the Golden Globes Facebook page. The winners will be announced on Twitter.

What Are Golden Globes?

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are the award ceremony that will be held virtually in California. The event will honour the best American television of 2020, as well as films in 2020 and early 2021. The winners will be chosen by Hollywood Foreign Press Association.