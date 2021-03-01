In a touching moment at the Golden Globes Award 2021, the late actor Chadwick Boseman bagged a posthumous award – Best Actor – Drama (Film) for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Chadwick, who rose to fame with Black Panther in the Marvel universe, died last year after battling cancer, at the age of 43. The Golden Globes winners’ list was topped by The Crown, which won four of the six awards it was nominated for including Best TV Series – Drama and acting awards for Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson. Nomad won Best Film and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. Controversial mockumentary grabbed two awards – Best Film – Musical/Comedy and Best Actor – Musical/Comedy for its star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen. Also Read - Golden Globes 2021 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, The Crown, Schitt's Creek Win Big

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021



The Best Actress – Musical/Comedy went to Rosamund Pike for the film ‘I Care A lot’. Andra Day bagged the award for her performance in The United States vs Billie Holiday. Jodie Foster won Best Supporting Actor For The Mauritanian. Schitt’s Creek scored Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy, as well as Best Actress, grabbed by Catherine O’Hara. The Queen’s Gambit grabbed two wins – Best Limited Series and Best Actress bagged by star Anya Taylor Joy.

Jane Fonda received this year’s Cecil B DeMille Award and writer-producer Norman Lear was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award.

Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in Judas and The Black Messiah. It was followed by John Boyega’s win as the Best Supporting Actor for Small Axe. Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor for Ted Lusso and Mark Ruffalo won the Best Actor in Limited Series for I Know This Much is True. Soul won two awards – Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score and Minari won Best Foreign Language Film.

Winners List:

♦ Best Film: Nomadland (Drama)

♦ Best Film: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Musical/Comedy)

♦ Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

♦ Best Actress: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Drama)

♦ Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman for Black Bottom (Drama)

♦ Best Actress: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot (Musical/Comedy)

♦ Best Actor: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

♦ Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

♦ Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

♦ Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

♦ Best Foreign Language Film: Minari

♦ Best Animated Feature: Soul

♦ Best Original Score: Soul

♦ Best Original Song: ‘Io Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead

♦ Best TV Series: The Crown (Drama)

♦ Best TV Series: Schitt’s Creek (Musical/Comedy)

♦ Best Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit

♦ Best Actress: Emma Corrin (The Crown) – Drama

♦ Best Actor: Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Drama

♦ Best Actress: Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek – Musical/Comedy

♦ Best Actor: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso – Musical/Comedy

♦ Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

♦ Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe

♦ Best Actress: Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film)

♦ Best Actor: Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film)