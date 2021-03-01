The 78th Golden Globes Award opened with Daniel Kaluuya scoring the first award at the ceremony for his performance as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and The Black Messiah. The 32-year-old British actor came up for his winning speech, but he was on mute. He realized that he was on mute only after presenter Laura Dern began accepting on his behalf. As he unmated himself, he could be heard saying, “Is this on? Can you hear me now?” Also Read - Golden Globes 2021: Black Panthar AKA Chadwick Boseman Bags Posthumous Award

After the incident, the Twitterverse did not keep calm and flooded the micro-blogging sites with tweets. One user tweeted, "The first Globes winner is on mute – thank you Daniel Kaluuya ('cause we've all been there) and congrats!!"

"Daniel Kaluuya being on mute to accept his #GoldenGlobe is truly the most 2021 thing.", wrote another.

Check Tweets:

The first Globes winner is on mute – thank you Daniel Kaluuya (’cause we’ve all been there) and congrats!! — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) March 1, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya being on mute to accept his #GoldenGlobe is truly the most 2021 thing. — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) March 1, 2021

Lol Daniel Kaluuya being on mute for the first award summarizes the last 365 days #GoldenGlobes — Faus (@FausC6) March 1, 2021

“You’re on mute” – everyone yelling at their TVs and Daniel Kaluuya #GoldenGlobes — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) March 1, 2021

Who says Hollywood isn’t relatable? Got Daniel Kaluuya on mute 🤦🏾‍♂️ #GoldenGlobes — Shem (@Shem) March 1, 2021



Daniel luckily quickly mixed the accidental mute during his winning speech and quoted rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in 2019. He said, “I gave everything.” On his win, he said, “We are here to give until we are empty.’ I couldn’t give it to a more noble man – that’s chairman Fred Hampton – and I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he fought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved. He taught me about myself, made me grow as a man and I appreciate it with all my heart.”

Meanwhile, Judas And The Black Messiah is based on the FBI informant William O’Neal who infiltrated the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and collaborated in the assassination of activist Fred Hampton.