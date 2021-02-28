Los Angeles: The Golden Globe Award 2021 is just a few hours away and every year, it’s been watched by millions of people around the world. But who are these people who decide who wins the coveted awards? The members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) are the people who decide who wins. It is a small association when compared to the nearly 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences, which hands out the Oscars. Also Read - Golden Globe Awards 2021: When, Where And How To Watch Live Streaming

Origin of HFPA:

It was founded in the 1940s by a small group of foreign journalists who wanted to improve their access to Hollywood and its celebrities. After a humble beginning, the group began wielding some clout in Hollywood, in parts to thanks to its free-flowing champagne and publicity stunts and now they host Hollywood's most glamorous party of the year. The Group consists of journalists.

Eligibility To Join HFPA:

The journalists must live in southern California and have reported on the filmmaking industry for a media outlet headquartered outside the United States for at least three years. Each candidate should have at least two current members sponsor his or her application. Any current member can also veto the application outright. Once he or she becomes a member, the journalist in theory must produce at least six articles or broadcast pieces a year to remain an active member.

Members also get privileges as such access to exclusive press conferences and screenings. Studious are also keen to ensure that HFPA members have seen their films and TV shows. Most members are correspondents who work regularly for well-known media outlets such as France’s Le Figaro, Spain’s El Pais, or Britain’s Daily Mail.