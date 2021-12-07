Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts Teaser: HBO Max unveiled the first look teaser of the much-waited Harry Potter reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. This year, the famous franchise, based on the English author’s J K Rowling book series of the same name, completed 20 years.Also Read - Harry Potter Reunion: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, And Daniel Radcliffe 'Return to Hogwarts' After 20 Years

The teaser will give you a nostalgic trip as it shows different characters from the film receiving their invitation letters wrapped in a similar envelop that were sent from Hogwarts to their student with their red seal. The teaser featured Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) boarding the Hogwarts Express, the train that resides in 9/11 platform of the London's King's Cross Station and ends at Hogmeads station near Hogwarts.

The list of attendees for the grand event are Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Ralph Fiennes and Chris Columbus among others on the list.

Watch Teaser Here:

Interestingly, JK Rowling might be missing due to the controversy over her alleged transphobic comments on social media. Clearly, Warner Bros and HBO Max wanted to avoid all kinds of controversy around the special Harry Potter event. The show is said to be unscripted and is likely to follow the format of Friends Reunion which will feature conversations, tidbits, anecdote and many other revelations.