Return to Hogwarts: This is the time to celebrate for the Potterheads as their beloved actors – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be returning to ‘Hogwarts’ for one more time to mark the 20 years of the first film in the world popular Harry Potter series. The announcement was made via social media with a small clip showing the magical moments from the Harry Potter series, making everything even more nostalgic for the fans.Also Read - House Of The Dragon Teaser Out: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Is All About Fire, Dragons, Blood

The original Hogwarts wizarding trio will be reuniting to recall all their special moments from shooting the eight Harry Potter films. The show, titled ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day i.e. January 1, 2022. The first film in the celebrated franchise – Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone had premiered 20 years ago today and the makers of the franchise decided to surprise the Potterheads all across the world with the big announcement. Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion To FINALLY Premiere In India: When, Where And How To Watch Much-Awaited Episode

Apart from the three famous wizards, the show will also include other names from the Harry Potter movies. The creator of the film – Chris Columbus, along with actors Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Ian Hart and Alfred Enoch will also be seen in the special show. Also Read - FRIENDS Reunion: Stars Talk About Their Bond Of More Than 15 Years And How The Show Became Their 'Greatest Job Ever'

Emma, who played the role of Hermione Granger in the movie, made the announcement on Instagram with a post that read, “Had to break out the Time-Turner one last time for this…

#ReturnToHogwarts, streaming only on @hbomax (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

In another long post, she paid a tribute to the whole series and wrote in length about her role and the fans. Emma wrote how Harry Potter meant everything to her and she counts her blessings every day for being a part of that series. A part of her caption on the post read, Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know… (sic).” Check out the full post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

While fans are excited to see the cast and the entire team reuniting to celebrate the legacy of Harry Potter, a section of the audience feels that writer JK Rowling, who is the original storyteller of all the Harry Potter movies, shouldn’t have been kept out of this reunion. The popular author is not a part of the show and that’s upsetting many fans on social media.

What’s your take on this grand reunion? The New Year has turned special for us, at least!