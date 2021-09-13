Hawkeye Trailer: The first trailer of Hawkeye is here and fans are all excited. The next edition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye centers around titular archer superhero Clint Barton as Hawkeye and his mentee Kate Bishop, played by the actor Hailee Steinfeld. As per the comics, Kate is the very first archer woman superhero who has taken up the mantle and strength of Hawkeye. She is trained by Hawkeye and both will be seen giving some eye-popping action scenes together. Even in the series, it appears that the makers have stick to the story, as per the comic.Also Read - Fake News: Film Critics Debunk Conspiracy Theorists Claims of Captain America Predicting COVID-19 And George Floyd Protests in 2011

The series will also feature Hawkeye's alter ego Ronin, which he transformed into after he lost his family in Avengers: Infinity War. He was also seen as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame.

Along with stunning action sequences, the film also promises an interesting father-daughter kind of relationship between Barton and Kate. Hawkeye is trying to get close to his family but his efforts go in vain due to a masked vigilante.

Watch Trailer Here:

Those who have watched Black Widow already know that Natasha’s younger sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) will play a role in the story and will probably be the new Black Widow (Scarlett Johanson’s Black Widow dies in the Avengers: Endgame after she falls of the cliff so that Hawkeye can get the soul stone to kill Thanos). In the post credit scene of Black Widow, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus pointed to Yelena that Hawkeye is the reason for Natasha’s death. But, in reality Natasha sacrificed herself for Hawkeye.

The film also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar from November 24.