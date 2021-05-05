Los Angeles: As India continues to face the deadly second wave of coronavirus, many celebrities not just from India but from the West as well have raised their voices to send help to the country. American actor turned producer Jennifer Aniston used her social media platform to urge her 36.5 million followers to spread awareness regarding the development and even lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the pandemic. She urged her fans to donate as much as they can to a relief aid that is providing immediate support to the patients in India who are facing the severe symptoms of coronavirus. Also Read - List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Helping People in Fight Against COVID-19

A post on her first story read, “A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days.” In her second story, the 52-year-old actor said that Americares “is raising money for immediate relief aid for India” and also shared link details. In her third story, she said, “You don’t have to donate to help – spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness.”

The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 1990s hit sitcom FRIENDS, on Tuesday shared three posts on her Instagram Stories bringing the country’s worrying scenario amid the health crisis to the attention of her 36.5 million-plus followers.

Recently, international entertainment personalities like actor James McAvoy, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also appealed to their social media fans to extend support to India during the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been actively using her social media handles to raise help for India and tell her fellow countrymen that we are in this together!

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar