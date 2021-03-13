Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have called-off their two-year engagement, as per multiple reports in the US media. Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had been a couple for nearly four years. They had bought a $40 million home in Miami last year. However, the couple has not confirmed the split yet and has not made any official announcement. The couple started dating in 2017. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez Raises Fashion Quotient in a Stunning All-White Outfit Opted For President Joe Biden's Inauguration

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video and captioned it, “Find a good reason to laugh today.” Currently, she was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie. Also Read - Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden’s Swearing-in Event on Jan 20



Rodriguez also posted a picture of himself aboard a boat in Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JenniferLopez♡AlexRodriguez (@jenniferlopez.updates)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JenniferLopez♡AlexRodriguez (@jenniferlopez.updates)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JenniferLopez♡AlexRodriguez (@jenniferlopez.updates)



The news has caught the attention of many fans. However, the split had apparently been in the works for a while. A source close to the couple told People magazine, “This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”