Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally made their relationship official on Friday night at the Venice International Film Festival. The much-in-love couple walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Ben's film 'The Last Duel'. They shared multiple kisses and cuddles as they walked on the red carpet. The couple got back together in May this year, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

For the grand event, Jennifer wore a white mermaid body-hugging gown with a deep neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika, while Ben complimented her in an all-black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo teamed up with a white shirt.

Check Pictures here:

During the summer, Jennifer and Ben were enjoying their time on a yacht off Saint-Tropez. The couple was seen cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

For the unversed, Jennifer parted ways with Alex Rodriguez this year. The couple released a statement at the time, “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”Ben got divorced from Jennifer Garner in 2018. They have three children and Jennifer has Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Talking about Ben’s The Last Duel, the film reunites Matt Damon with Ben and Adam Driver and Jodie Comer play the lead roles.

As per People’s magazine, Matt Damon also spoke about the couple while promoting the film. He had said, “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am. They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.”