What does it take Jennifer Lopez to ‘break the internet’? Answer: An Instagram post about her upcoming song, and releasing the song. In the same order. So, on Thursday, the international pop icon took to social media to share one of the ‘art’ photoshoot for her upcoming song ‘In The Morning’. JLo immediately got all the buzz ringing because she posed completely naked in the photo. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2020: Beyonce Leads, BTS Bags First Ever Nom - Full List of Nominations This Year

JLo, who has never shied away from making some jaws drop with her fashion choices in life, got everyone talking when she left absolutely nothing to the imagination in that photo. Her new single is releasing on Friday and this looked like a reminder that’s going to stay with her fans long after the song has released. Teasing the fans, Lopez simply gave out the information regarding the release of the single and wrote, “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott” (sic) Also Read - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Row: Even Ishaan Khatter Feels It's 'Not Racist', Says Issue Blown Out of Proportion

Lopez flaunts an incredible shape in the photo with visible abs, and well-sculpted shoulders. The singer recently faced some criticism from Beyonce Knowles’ fans for copying a look that Queen B flaunted at Grammys last year. But, it doesn’t seem like JLo lets any criticism gets the better of her.

So who’s more excited for ‘In The Morning’ now!