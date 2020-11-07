Hollywood star Johnny Depp has made his exit from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter franchise spin-off Fantastic Beasts at the request of Warner Bros. Taking to Instagram, he shared a long post which reads, “In light of the recent events, I would like to make the following short statements. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's Hollywood Debut Details: Actor Gives Audition For an Action Thriller, Fingers Crossed!

Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thankyou for reading", he added.

The US film studio has also confirmed that Depp would be stepping down. The statement reads, "Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theatres worldwide in the summer of 2022."

This comes after 57-year-old Pirates of Caribbean actor lost a libel lawsuit against the publishers of British newspaper, The Sun, which had called him a ‘wife-beater’. He further confirmed that he will appeal against the UK court ruling that upheld claims that he was violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the actor’s claim and said that the article had been proven to be ‘substantially true’. Twelve of the 14 alleged incidents were met with the civil burden of proof and the balance of probability. Depp will also be suing his ex-wife Heard in a separate case in the United States for an article she wrote in the Washington Post, which implied he was violent towards her.