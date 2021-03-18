Justice League Snyder Cut has released in India and here is the reason for the fans to rejoice. The film is available o BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky. On Apple TV, it still says ‘pre-order even though the release time has passed. However, the film on all the online streaming platforms are for rent, but you can buy the movie as well. Also Read - Zack Snyder's Justice League AKA Snyder Cut To Release on HBO Max on March 18

Apple TV: Rs 150 for rent, can be purchased for Rs 690.

BookMyShow Stream: Rs 149 for rent, can be purchased for Rs 689

Hungama Play: Rs 160 for rent, there is no option to purchase the film.

Tata Sky: Rs 150 for rent

The film is not yet available on Google Play Movies and YouTube Movies.

BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play and Tata Sky are limited to HD video quality, Apple is expected to offer Snyder Cut in 4K HDR, only this is on par with HBO Max. Once you rent Justice League Snyder Cut, you will have 30 days to watch it and two days to finish the film once you hit the play button.

The official synopsis for Justice League Snyder Cut from Warner Bros. and HBO Max read, “In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Justice League Snyder Cut features Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Peter Guinness as DeSaad, and Ray Porter as Darkseid.