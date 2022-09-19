Los Angeles: Hollywood star Kate Winslet was admitted to the hospital after she suffered an accident while filming the historical drama Lee in Croatia. A representative for the Oscar winner said she is doing well and plans to resume filming this week.Also Read - 'Do it Like This:' Kate Winslet Reveals Sharing Sex Tips With Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming Iconic Nude Scene in Titanic

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week," read the statement shared to entertainment website Deadline.

In the upcoming feature film, Winslet plays Lee Miller, the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer who was a leading figure in chronicling World War II for the iconic magazine.

Miller brought the world’s attention to the atrocities committed in the Nazi concentration camps through her photographs.

Ellen Kuras, who served as the cinematographer on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind also starring Winslet, is directing the film.

Lee also stars Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Conner.