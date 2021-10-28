Kit Harrington, who played the role of Jon Snow in the Games of Thrones for straight eight seasons, and so it is obvious that he feels a little weird when he watches a whole new story and actors following his footsteps in House of The Dragon, the prequel to GOT. Speaking with Insider, Harrington said that there might be ‘a bit of pain’ involved.Also Read - House Of The Dragon Teaser Out: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Is All About Fire, Dragons, Blood

The actor said, “There’s the emotion connected to that for me. I think to see people get into outfits and costumes that resemble what we wore for all those years and it has the same music and style and tone but not be in it…there’s gonna be a rawness there.” Also Read - 'Game of Thrones Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Is Looking Spectacular', Says HBO Chief

He further said that he will definitely be going to watch the show and support Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed Harrington’s Game of Thrones. He was quoted as saying, “Of course I’m gonna watch it and I’m gonna support Miguel, who’s helming the show, and I wish them all the best…It’s so close to my heart, that story, that of course there might be a bit of pain there.” Also Read - Game of Thrones Shooting Spots: 9 Scenic Locations That Made GoT Universe as Real as Possible

House of Dragon is set hundreds of years before Jon Snow was born. The pic battle of conflict called the Dance of The Dragons will witness the members of Targaryen family and their dragons against each other.

Harrington, who is seen in Marvel’s Eternals, said that he learned to keep secrets while working for Game of Thrones. He said, “The thing is, I think I learned along the way with Thrones, you know? Like, Thrones became big as I was in it, so I learned along the way how to keep secrets. Whereas with Marvel, I’m just entering this universe and being told there’s things I can or can’t say, so I’m learning as I go again.”

House of Dragons will premiere on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2022.