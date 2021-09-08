Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child. She announced the news on Instagram with an adorable video. In the clip, she is seen getting all overwhelmed when she learns about her pregnancy and then celebrates the different phases of her pregnancy with her family and loved ones. She also shares a glimpse of her growing baby bump over the trimesters as her daughter is seen kissing her baby bump. Her partner Travis Scott too feels ecstatic.Also Read - Divya Khosla Kumar's Lilac Feather Gown Reminds Us of Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Dress, Here's Proof!

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)



Jenner and Scott had officially split in October 2019 but are committed to co-parent Stormi and their new baby. A source told People, “Kylie has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.” Also Read - 'Fabulous Lives' Revelation: Yes! Kylie Jenner Really Wished Janhvi Kapoor on Her Birthday, Fans Are in Disbelief | Watch Video

Many celebrities wished Kylie on her good news. Supermodel Bella Hadid wrote, “I can’t so beautiful. Bawling !!! best mama. So happy for u.” While Hailey Beiber wrote, “I love you guys!” Also Read - Akshay Kumar Beats Jennifer Lopez And Rihanna to be on Forbes List of World's 100 Highest Paid Celebrities

Kim Kardashian wrote, “I’m crying.” On the other hand, Kendall Jenner wrote, “I can’t handle it.”

This is Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child. They have a daughter together named Stormi.