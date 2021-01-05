We all know that the upcoming Batman film stars Robert Pattinson but he will not be the only one who will be playing the role of Batman. As per the New York Times article, DC Films will introduce the concept of the multiverse, parallel worlds where different versions of the same character exist simultaneously. Warner Bros will be coming up with two different film sagas where the role of Batman will be played by two different actors, running at the same time. Also Read - The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Gets COVID-19 in London, Shooting Paused

A section of the article reads, "To make all the storylines work, DC Films will introduce movie audiences to a comics concept known as the multiverse: parallel worlds where different versions of the same character exist simultaneously. Coming up, for instance, Warner Bros. will have two different film sagas involving Batman — played by two different actors — running at the same time."

Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond "The Flash," I would have obviously put it in my article — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 5, 2021

While interviewing Walter Hamada, president of DC films, Brooks Barnes suggested that will be more Batman films in 2022 films. However, later Brooks took to Twitter and clarified, "Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond "The Flash," I would have obviously put it in my article."

The Flash director Andy Muschietti announced that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will play Batman in the film as Ezra Miller’s Barry delves into a multiverse. Andy told Vanity Fair, “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

The Batman starring Rober Pattinson, helmed by Matt Reeves, is slated to release in March 2022.

