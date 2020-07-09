American TV actor Naya Rivera, popular for her role in Fox show Glee, went missing in the Lake Piru of South California. As per a report published in NBC News, the 33-year-old actor went to the lake with her son and rented a boat about 1 pm. Her son, who was found on a boat by another boat owner, told that Naya went for swimming and did not return. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department has been searching the area but Naya is not found yet. Also Read - Thanks to the Internet, 94-Year-Old Woman Who Went Missing Reunites With Her Family After 40 Years

Lake Piru is about 56 miles north-northwest of Los Angeles. The captain of the department, Eric Buschow, added that the boat had another life vest apart from the one that belonged to the actor's son.

No one from Naya's team has released any official statement in the matter yet. She is best-known for playing the role of Santana Lopez in high school glee club musical and comedy show 'Glee' that aired between 2009 to 2015.

Two other actors from the cast of the show have died in the past. In 2018, actor Mark Selling was found dead in Los Angeles and it was believed that he died by suicide. He had also faced seven years in prison for child pornography possession.

Before that, in 2013, another co-star of Naya, Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose. The actor’s friends from the show continue to pray for her.