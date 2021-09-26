The Crown Premiere Date: The fifth season of Netflix’s famous show The Crown has been announced. On Saturday, the makers of the show announced the premiere date in a unique way. They dropped a video of the ‘New Queen’ (Imelda Staunton) in which she can be seen announcing that the new season of the show will premiere in November 2022. “On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022,” Imelda Staunton said.Also Read - Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Releases On Netflix 2 Weeks After Its Theatrical Release

In the video, Imelda Staunton can also be seen thanking the actors who played the role of Queen Elizabeth before her – Olivia Colman and Claire Foy. "Hello! I am Imelda Staunton and I am currently on the set of The Crown, where we have just begun filming season five. I am delighted to be here inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses. Most recently, the wonderful Olivia Colman, and who could forget the actress who originated the part? Claire Foy. I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set. Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable," she said.

The video was shared on The Crown's official Instagram account and was captioned, "A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022."

Earlier in July, it was announced that Imelda Staunton aka Harry Potter’s Professor Dolores Umbridge will take over as the Queen in The Crown season 5. Apart from Imelda Staunton, Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce will be seen as the late Prince Philip, the role which was earlier played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzes. Helena Bonham Carter will be replaced as Princess Margaret role by Lesley Manville. Tenet actor Elizabeth Debicki has been roped in as Princess Diana.

The Crown explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in England. The latest season highlighted the characters of Margaret Thatcher who became the U.K.’s first female prime minister and Princess Diana. However, the upcoming season will present how the Royal family tackled the early 1990s when Prince Charles and Princess Diana decided to separate and Princess Diana’s death in a road accident thereafter.

Are you excited for The Crown season 5?