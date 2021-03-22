The Jonas Brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick are older siblings to their youngest brother Franklin Jonas aka Frankie. The 20-year-old has a massive fan following on social media. Recently, in a video, he opened up about ‘trying to kill’ himself accidentally. He said, “This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas says, 'My Dad Used To Sing In A Mosque', Twitter Trolls
“I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened. I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today”, he added.
Meanwhile, Frankie is studying in college and is away from the glamorous world for now. Earlier last year, he cheered for his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra as her film, The White Tiger, released on Netflix. He wrote, “Go watch this amazing movie on Netflix. So proud of @priyankachopra love you sis.”