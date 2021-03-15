The Academy Award nominations are finally here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are announcing this year’s Oscars nominations via global stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy’s digital platforms. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra and Nick teased fans ahead of the announcement of nominations. She captioned the video, “This is by far the coolest #WFH day ever! Tune in to any of @theacademy accounts at 5:19am PDT to watch us reveal the #OscarNoms! @nickjonas.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra To Have Intimate Conversation With Oprah Winfrey, Gets Quizzed on Having Baby With Nick Jonas

Here We Bring You The List of Oscar Nominations:

♦ Best Picture – Nomadland, ‘Mank,’ ‘The Father,’ ‘Judas And The Black Messiah,’ ‘Promising Young Woman,’ ‘Sound Of Metal,’ ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7,’ ‘Minari’

♦ Best Actress – Frances McDormand, Andra Day, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby, Viola Davis

♦ Best Actor – Chadwick Boseman, Gary Oldman, Riz Ahmed, Anthony Hopkins, Steven Yeun

♦ Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Odom Jr, Paul Raci, Lakeith Stanfield

♦ Best Supporting Actress – Amanda Seyfried, Maria Bakalova, Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Yuh-Jung Youn

