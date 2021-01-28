Former Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson got married to her bodybuilder on Christmas eve, and the couple fell in love during the Coronavirus lockdown. The Daily Mail reported that the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony. Also Read - Deepika Padukone all Set For Her Second Hollywood Venture as She Signs With Talent Agency ICM

Pamela told the publication, "I'm exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me." Pamela and Dan married on the grounds of Anderson's home on Vancouver Island, Canada. The traditional wedding was held in the backyard of the sprawling countryside property Anderson bought from her grandparents in Ladysmith, on the east side of Vancouver Island.

She further added, “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.” For her wedding, Pamela wore a blue bridal skirt and a cream corset.

The 53-year-old was previously married to Rick Salomon twice, in 2017 and 2014. She was also married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Pamela also made an appearance on season 4 of Bigg Boss. She is known for her role in Baywatch.

We wish Pamela Anderson a happy married life!