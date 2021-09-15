Adding one more feather in her cap, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has now become a member of the Producers Guild of America (PGA). It has over 8,000 members spanning from full Producing Team in Scripted, Non-Fiction, Documentary, Animation, and New Media sectors. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, PGA wrote, “#MembershipMonday: @producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer @priyankachopra as a member. Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name, including an executive producer credit for #TheWhiteTiger.”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 21 Years of Friendship With Lara Dutta, Says 'She is a Big Part Of My Story'

The Jee Le Zara actor also expressed her gratitude and tweeted, "Grateful to be inducted. Thank you @producersguild."



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has The Matrix: Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Test For You, Citadel. She also has her collaboration with Mindy Kaling on a wedding-themed romantic comedy film and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

She also runs a production house, Purple Pebbles Pictures, which has back National Award-winning Marathi films ‘Ventilator’ and ‘Paani’.

As per the official website of the Producers Guild of America, the PGA is a non-profit trade organisation that represents, protects, and promotes the interests of all the members of the producing team in films, television, and new media.