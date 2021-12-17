Priyanka Chopra calls out sexism: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star, a former Miss World, one of the leading actors in India, a UN Goodwill ambassador, an entrepreneur, a social activist, a celebrity inspiration for thousands of women coming from the small towns, and someone who has always encouraged fellow women to break the glass ceilings and believe in themselves at multiple international platforms. And yet, in 2021, she is referred to as just the ‘wife of Nick Jonas.’ But trust Priyanka to always stand up for herself whether it’s taking over the film industry in the West with her acting chops, or calling out a sexist remark.Also Read - Urfi Javed Has a Message For Trolls Who Slam Her For Copying Priyanka Chopra’s Look

The actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Matrix Resurrections, took to her Instagram stories to highlight how a news report reduced her achievements to 'the wife of Nick Jonas' while writing about her. Highlighting the same, she wrote, "very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as "the wife of…"'. Priyanka added, "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMB link to my bio?" Check out the screenshot from her stories here:

Priyanka has faced sexism and racism multiple times in the West. Earlier, when she got married to Nick in 2018, a news report in the US called her 'a scam artist' and accused her of 'trapping Nick Jonas.' The actor called out the organisation and the writer also lent an apology later. However, the article faced wide criticism for making a woman of colour sound like she was stealing a white baby who didn't know what's good for him in a world where immigrants and dark-skinned people have to anyway struggle their way up to normalisation.

More power to you, Priyanka!