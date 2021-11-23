The Matrix First Look: India’s global icon Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared her first look poster from the much-anticipated The Matrix. On Monday, Priyanka dropped the poster on her Instagram account and wrote, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.” For the unversed, The Matrix is a sci-fi action film and the fourth instalment of the same will present the events that followed 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions. In the movie, Priyanka Chopra will star along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The Matrix Resurrections will be released on December 22.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra Breaks Silence on Rumours of Divorce as Actor Drops 'Jonas' From Her Name

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of PeeCee’s post and expressed excitement for the movie. Gauahar Khan, Karanvir Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Huma Qureshi and Zoya Akhtar among other celebrities also appreciated the poster. While Gauahar called the poster ‘Amazine’, Zoya wrote, ‘Boom’. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Her Girl Squad Dance to Priyanka Chopra's Say Na Say Na, Internet Loves It | Watch

Check Priyanka Chopra’s first look from The Matrix:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has also been making headlines for dropping her husband’s name ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram profile. This has left her fans confused and worried. The rumours of trouble in their marriage also surfaced online. However, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra reacted to all such rumours and called them ‘rubbish’. She issued a small statement in a conversation with News18 and said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours,” she told News18. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 and will be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary next month.

