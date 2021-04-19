Atlanta: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer The White Tiger has been nominated at the Oscars this year. The film’s director Ramin Bahrani was talking about the same in his latest interview when he also spoke about facing a verbal racial attack in Atlanta last week. The director revealed that he was giving an interview for his film while he was still walking on a street and talking through his phone. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is The Inspiration When I'm Writing: Nick Jonas Talks About His 'Muse' And Wife Like Never Before

Bahrani, who has made films like Man Push Car and Goodbye Solo in the past, mentioned that he saw a man of South Asian descent hurling racist abuses at him and asking him to 'go back to his country'. The director added that the man was accompanied by another man who had asked him to stop but he continued to abuse.

Ramin was speaking at a QnA session with the film's producer Ava Duvernay. He narrated the incident: "I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street. During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s—.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country!'"

Later, when Priyanka was asked to comment on the incident, she said that the fact she has been asked to speak on this issue proves ‘where we stand today’. The actor, who was also an executive producer on The White Tiger called America a ‘melting pot of all people from all backgrounds’. She was quoted as saying, “Asking me about my thoughts on what happened to Ramin is a sign of where we stand today, and the work we have to continue to do. So my question in response is – who belongs here, and who doesn’t? Isn’t America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds? This country was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families.”

Priyanka has herself spoken about facing racism in the US right from her growing up days in the West. The actor has been trying to break that glass ceiling with her choices in both personal and professional lives. Meanwhile, while her movie is nominated in a category at the 93rd Academy Awards, Priyanka will also be presenting the awards with her husband Nick Jonas.