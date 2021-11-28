Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in yet another Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves. In the trailer, PeeCee was seen in a blink-and-miss scene, and now fans have highlighted her. In the viral video, Priyanka can be seen in her bespectacled look, but this time she appears to have a conversation with someone standing in front of her – she winks, and makes a finger pointing gesture.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Confirms She's Not A Bridesmaid At Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding, Says I'm Super Excited About Her And Her Big Day

In the trailer, she can be seen wearing the same outfit during her encounter with Keanu Reeves's character in the film.

Watch Here:

Earlier, Priyanka’s fans were disappointed after her brief appearance in the trailer and later, when she was left out in news writing. Soon enough, she shared her character poster and captioned it, “And she’s here. Re-enter.”

In the poster, she is seen wearing a corseted jacket with a pair of pants and hair styled in braided space buns. Hercharacter is most likely the grown up version of Sati from The Matrix Revolutions.

The film will bring back the Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anna Moss as Neo and Trinity in the fourth installment of the film. The cast of the film includes Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Helmed by Lana Wachowski, who also directed the other three Matrix movies along with sister Lilly Wachowski, is all set to hit theaters in the US on December 22. The film will also premiere on HBO Max but will only stream for a month on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Citadel, Text For You and Jee La Zaraa in her kitty, apart from Matrix 4.